‘GET OFF YOUR PHONE!’: Daycare’s sign to parents goes viral

HOUSTON, TX (NEWS10) – Workers at a Texas daycare are tired of parents picking up their kids while on the phone.

Daycare workers posted a sign saying it was “appalling” that parents were paying more attention to their phones than their kids.

“Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??”

A parent took a photo of the sign and posted it to Facebook. The post is now going viral.

