Judge overturns man’s sentence after he’s wrongly convicted

WDIV Published:

(WDIV) Lamarr Monson has served more than 21 years behind bars, but new evidence cast doubt on whether he was responsible for the death of a 12-year-old girl — a crime he was convicted of in 1997.

Monson celebrated his freedom Wednesday as he was released.

“It’s surreal,” Monson said. “I’ve been dreaming about this time to hug my mom and be free, and my name is being cleared.”

Monson believes it was God who allowed the Michigan Innocence Clinic to review his case.

“I knew this day would someday come,” he said. “I’ve been hopeful because I knew it wasn’t in my hands, but his hands.”

