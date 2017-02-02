Kettering man arrested after stabbing father, 2 children, injuring himself

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested Michael D’Amico, 46, for a violent knife attack on his 72-year-old father and two children inside their Kettering home early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 AM, Kettering PD arrived to the home in the 900 block of Lawnwood Avenue. Officers told 2 NEWS the crime scene inside the home was extensive, spanning several rooms.

In a 911 called made by the grandfather, he told the dispatcher his son wasn’t on his medication, “He took a knife and put punctures in both of the kids. Please hurry over.” That victim also told 911 dispatch one child was stabbed twice, but both were conscious and breathing.

Authorities believe D’Amico stabbed an 8 year old and an 11 year old.

The caller goes on to say his son Michael threw the knife in a closet and went downstairs to the basement after injuring himself.

The grandfather was also injured in the attack.

Police have not said what led to the stabbings, “This isn’t like a normal thing for us to have an incident like this. I mean this is a violent scene. Family members involved in a stabbing, yeah this is by no means normal for us for sure,” Kettering Police Officer John Jung said.

D’Amico was booked in the Kettering Jail and is facing three counts of felonious assault.

Officials told us the three victims are expected to be OK.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news