Man pleads guilty in connection with dog groomer’s murder-for-hire plot

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man accused of helping a Middletown dog groomer plan to kill her husband has pleaded guilty.

Casey Fryman, 32, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted conspiracy to commit murder.

Fryman and his wife Sarah Fryman were accused of helping Shelly Carter, 42, plot to kill her husband.

Police said Carter offered someone $1,000 and a car to commit the murder. Carter pleaded guilty to attempted conspiracy to commit murder last month.

Sarah Fryman is due in court again later this month.