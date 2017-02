DAYTON (WDTN) — A man showed up at Grandview Medical Center with a gunshot wound on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim was shot in the leg, and told police he had been shot near Cornell or Kipling Drives.

Police went to both areas but could not locate a crime scene.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.