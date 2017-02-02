“Minorities Need Not Apply”?

WYFF Published:

(WYFF) Controversy over a “help wanted” sign at a restaurant in Spartanburg, South Carolina is causing problems for the business’ employees.

The sign at Kenny’s Home Cooking included the phrase “Minorities need not apply” in English and in Spanish.

A customer took a picture of the sign and shared it on social media over the weekend.

The post led to a firestorm of comments. People vowed to file complaints with the government. They also promised to stop eating at the restaurant and encouraged others to do the same.

“That day we probably only had 20 customers, and me and the other girl that was working, we didn’t make hardly any money. We had phone calls all day harassing us,” said Melonie Henderson, a server who has worked at the restaurant for two years.

The restaurant’s owner, Sook “Sue” Shin, is Japanese. She said her husband, who is Korean, got the sign on eBay. She said they didn’t fully understand everything on the sign.

“I never ever meant that, so I’m really sorry. Please forgive me,” Shin said.

