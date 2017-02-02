Officers discover marijuana growing in child’s closet after 911 call

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — It started with a 911 call Monday night in Alabama. One sentence caught the dispatcher’s attention: “You want to pull a gun on me?”

It didn’t take long for sheriff’s deputies to pull up outside this home on Tansey Lane in Crestview.

Inside, deputies say they found marijuana plants growing inside the closet of child’s room.

Even more plants were found in a shed outside.

According to the report from the sheriff’s office, a woman in the home called 911 after she and Christopher Cline got into a fight because he was smoking marijuana.

The gun came into play when her brother came over, and Cline allegedly picked up the pistol and put it in his pocket. Deputies say he showed the gun during the argument.

But Cline isn’t facing any charges for that incident.

Instead, he’s charged with child neglect, production of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cline says his one year old autistic daughter never sleeps in the bedroom where the marijuana was found, and she wasn’t in any danger.

Deputies disagree, and they’ve slapped him with felony charges.