Officers discover marijuana growing in child’s closet after 911 call

WKRG Staff Published:
cline

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — It started with a 911 call Monday night in Alabama. One sentence caught the dispatcher’s attention: “You want to pull a gun on me?”

It didn’t take long for sheriff’s deputies to pull up outside this home on Tansey Lane in Crestview.

Inside, deputies say they found marijuana plants growing inside the closet of child’s room.

Even more plants were found in a shed outside.

According to the report from the sheriff’s office, a woman in the home called 911 after she and Christopher Cline got into a fight because he was smoking marijuana.

The gun came into play when her brother came over, and Cline allegedly picked up the pistol and put it in his pocket. Deputies say he showed the gun during the argument.

But Cline isn’t facing any charges for that incident.

Instead, he’s charged with child neglect, production of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cline says his one year old autistic daughter never sleeps in the bedroom where the marijuana was found, and she wasn’t in any danger.

Deputies disagree, and they’ve slapped him with felony charges.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s