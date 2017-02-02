Ohio chiropractor indicted on child pornography charges

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Dr. David T. Ryan was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury.

According to Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Carol O’Brien, Ryan, 56, of Lewis Center, was indicted after it was reported an individual had e-mail transactions known to contain child pornography. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office along with the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the downloading and file sharing of child pornography to pinpoint Dr. David Ryan.

“It took several agencies working together to ultimately track down Dr. David Ryan,” said O’Brien. “The result was a search warrant being issued on Dr. Ryan’s home, in Orange Township, and ultimately, his arrest.”

Several electronic items were seized in a search warrant executed at Ryan’s home. Another search warrant was obtained for an additional electronic item, which was seized at his business, Columbus Chiropractic Center.

Ryan is charged with 38 second-degree felony counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, and 44 second-degree felony counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.

Ryan is in jail. Arraignment has not yet been set.