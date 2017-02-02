Police investigate reported stabbing in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Kettering.
Someone called 911 just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, saying someone had been stabbed in the 900 block of Lawnwood Avenue.
Multiple medics have been requested to the scene. 2 News reporter Jake Ryle saw a man being taken from the home on Lawnwood Avenue by medics.
Information is limited at this time, with police just arriving at the scene.
