Police investigate reported stabbing in Kettering

Police investigate a stabbing at a home on Lawnwood Avenue in Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Kettering.

Someone called 911 just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, saying someone had been stabbed in the 900 block of Lawnwood Avenue.

Multiple medics have been requested to the scene. 2 News reporter Jake Ryle saw a man being taken from the home on Lawnwood Avenue by medics.

Information is limited at this time, with police just arriving at the scene.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

