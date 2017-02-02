Police report reveals new details in Miami University student’s death

OXFORD, Ohio (WLWT) — A Miami University police report revealed new details about a student who was found dead in her dorm room.

Erica Buschick, 18, of Gurnee, Illinois, was found dead Jan. 20 in Morris Hall on the Oxford campus, officials said.

The 18-year-old’s roommate called 911 at 8:55 a.m. to report her friend’s death. The roommate said the two had been out drinking the night before, and that the teen was intoxicated when they returned to their dorm just after midnight.

When the roommate woke up Friday morning, she said she noticed her friend hadn’t moved, and that’s when she called for help.

The newly-released police report details Bushick’s night out and alcohol consumption.

Investigators said they found no indications of suicide or foul play, but officials are still waiting on autopsy and toxicology tests.

In the wake of Wednesday’s police report, University President Gregory Crawford released a statement saying in part, “Although the coroner’s office will not make a final determination on the cause of death for several weeks, the police report suggests that alcohol contributed to this tragedy. Even after just a short time in Oxford, I recognize the multiple efforts our campus has undertaken to educate our students on the dangers of high-risk alcohol consumption and to provide programs and resources to prevent it. I have asked our Dean of Students, Dr. Michael Curme, to reinforce this message to our students. With the help of external experts, I will be working with the University’s senior leadership to undertake a holistic assessment of our efforts.”