Prom for young people with special needs is back

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Night to Shine is returning to Vandalia this February.

It is a prom for young people with special needs, and this year’s theme is Enchanted Wonderland.

The prom is for students ages 14-23 with special needs. Organizers say prom is a rite of passage and everyone should feel involved and have great memories.

The event is free for the kids and their parents can attend too.

The community comes together to donate everything to make it a great night; from hairdos to the snacks and the music, it’s all gifted by local businesses.

The prom will be Friday, February 10 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Stillwater United Methodist Church in Vandalia.

Last year was the first year for the event and they had about 25 kids. This year, they’re expecting at least 70.

Parents with questions can email: enchantedwonderland@stillwaterumc.org

