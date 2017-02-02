School bus crash raising questions about lack of stop signs, speed bumps

Related Coverage LISTEN: 911 calls released in school bus crash that injured 3 students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Public Schools student driving an SUV is being blamed for a bus crash that sent three children to the hospital Thursday.

The crash happened at around 8:30 Thursday morning near the corner of Weaver Street and Haller Avenue in Dayton.

Neighbors we spoke with in the area are upset over what’s happened. Neighbors say speeding and a lack of stop signs are issues in this area. We spoke to some who were there moments after both vehicles collided.

“I just heard a loud boom,” Lacole Tisdale said. “A loud crash. I didn’t know what it was and I got up and looked out the window and saw the school bus on its side.”

It was a moment of panic Thursday morning as first responders rush to the scene of a school bus crash.

When I came out here,” Shawnta Locklin said. “And seen it, I was like oh my god.”

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Coor declined our request for an interview Thursday. Instead, a school spokesperson tells us an investigation by the school’s security team and Dayton Police reveals the driver of the SUV ran a stop sign before colliding with the bus. Both the driver and the passenger in the SUV are students at Dunbar High School.

Just seconds after impact, multiple calls came into dispatch.

Dispatch: “911, where is the emergency?”

Caller: “911, uh, there’s a bus that just toppled over. I’m not sure if there’s kids on it, maybe so. I live on…

Dispatch: “A school bus?”

Caller: “…On the corner of Dennison and Weaver. A school bus toppled over on its side.”

Dispatch: “We got a call in. We actually got officers there. We have medics in route.

Caller: “Do we got fire trucks in route? They said the bus is on fire.”

Dispatch: “They said the bus is on fire?”

Caller: “That’s what she’s telling me.”

Tisdale says her dog was hit by a car last year and killed outside her home by a driver speeding down the road. Tisdale and her neighbor want action to be taken to make the road safer.

“It’s been a constant problem since I’ve been here,” Tisdale said. “Yes I see many dogs get hit. They just fly like it’s the highway or something. We need a speed bump.”

“I just feel like they should put speed bumps,” Locklin said. “We got elementary kids coming from down here. We got kids coming from the high school.”

Of the 3 students injured, 2 were in the SUV and sent to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. The one student on the bus that was injured was sent to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a minor head injury. All are expected to be okay.