6 students on school bus that rolled onto side

DAYTON (WDTN) — Police say six students were on a school bus that rolled onto its side after a collision with an SUV Thursday morning in Dayton.

One of those students was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Major Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS police arrived on the scene about a minute after the accident happened.

Henderson said the SUV that was involved in the crash has two Dayton Public School students inside. They were both taken to a hospital as well with minor injuries, according to Police.

Police spoke with reporters about the crash Thursday morning. If you missed it live you can see what they said here:

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

The bus rolled onto its side with students inside at the intersection of Weaver Street and Dennison Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

2 NEWS has obtained some of the 911 calls made when the accident happened. Listen to one of those calls here. This audio clip has been edited to remove identifying information about the caller:

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news