Police Chief: Suspect in officer-involved shooting 15-year-old

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Chief said Thursday the suspect that was shot by officers was a 15-year-old boy.

Chief of Polcie Bruce Robertson told reporters Thursday in a news conference the teen pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at police. He refused to drop the weapon and officers were forced to fire at him, hitting him three times.

The boy was taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said Robertson.

You can watch Chief Robertson’s full remarks here:

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

Centerveille Police say they will hold another news conference Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect name. News conference scheduled for 10AM Friday. Suspect taken to Kettering Medical Center for treatment. @WDTN — Tyler Utzka (@tylerutzka) February 2, 2017

Emergency crews were called to Virginia Avenue near the Centerville Police Department for a shooting Thursday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Public Information Officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department told 2 NEWS officer saw a man with a handgun on Virginia Avenue between the Centerville Police Department and the Centerville Library.

Davis said officers confronted the man and he did not follow commands from the police, the situation escalated and ended in police shooting the man. That man, whose identity is not known at this time, was taken to the hospital.

Davis said, “This is an extremely unusual incident,” commenting that the last officer-involved shooting in the city was in 1987, as best he could remember.

If you missed police talking about this incident live you can watch what they had to say here:

The Centerville Library was placed on lockdown during the incident, but police say this was done solely as a precaution and no one in the library was in danger.

CONFIRMED: no Centerville Police officers hurt. One person has been removed to hospital. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/2bhPZMgAut — Jake Ryle (@WDTNJakeRyle) February 2, 2017

Virginia Avenue will remain closed while police investigate.

One witness told 2 NEWS he saw police pointing their guns in the direction of trees near the area. The man told 2 NEWS crews he saw police kick a gun away from a man on the ground.

Witnesses in the area are posting to social media about the incident:

Someone with a gun with just in a shootout with Centerville Police about a few hundred feet from my apartment. Near the library. — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) February 2, 2017

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news