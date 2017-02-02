Sidney woman accused in sexually-motivated kidnapping case pleads not guilty

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Rachael Ellen Potter, 34, who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a person last week entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday.

Potter is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault.

She is accused of restraining the 31-year-old victim and attempting to force her to perform oral sex, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News. She is also accused of, with two others, kicking, punching and throwing a hard glass object at the victim and injecting her with a substance, causing serious physical harm to her.

When the grand jury handed up their indictment last week they also stated that Potter committed both offences with a sexual motivation, according to the Sidney Daily News.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.