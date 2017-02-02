Sidney woman accused in sexually-motivated kidnapping case pleads not guilty

By Published:
Racheal Potter (Shelby County Jail).
Racheal Potter (Shelby County Jail).

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Rachael Ellen Potter, 34, who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a person last week entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday.

Potter is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault.

She is accused of restraining the 31-year-old victim and attempting to force her to perform oral sex, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News. She is also accused of, with two others, kicking, punching and throwing a hard glass object at the victim and injecting her with a substance, causing serious physical harm to her.

When the grand jury handed up their indictment last week they also stated that Potter committed both offences with a sexual motivation, according to the Sidney Daily News.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s