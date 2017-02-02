VIDEO: Chaos erupts in Kentucky courtroom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE/NBC News) – Two women are behind bars after a chaotic hearing in a Louisville, Kentucky courtroom.

It all started normally enough inside Jefferson County District Court Judge Sean Delahanty’s courtroom Tuesday.

Kisha Johnson was called to the podium, but refused and remained in the back of the room instead.

Then another woman started recording on her phone, refusing to put it down.

“You have no right,” the woman screams as deputies try to take her away. “You have no right!”

Things continued to go downhilll from there.