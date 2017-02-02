VIDEO: Dashcam shows deadly chase in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. (WDIV/NBC News) – Dashcam video showing a high-speed chase and deadly shooting has been released by police in Dearborn, Michigan.

Police were called January 27th after a confrontation between security guards at Fairlane Mall and shopper Janet Wilson.

Wilson wouldn’t stop for Dearborn police, who had their lights and sirens on, but it turned out to be a brief chase. As squads pulled up on her to try to get her to pull over, she briefly obliged, but then pulled away and stopped.

Then she took off again, and police attempted to pull her over again. Video shows smoke coming from the SUV’s tires and the revving of the engine as Wilson accelerated toward an officer.

