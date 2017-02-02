West Liberty school shooting suspect to appear in court Friday

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused of a shooting in a Champaign County school is now scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing in the case.

17-year-old Ely Ray Serna is to appear before a judge in juvenile court Friday for a hearing on filings that have been made in the case.

Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School on January 20 critically injuring 16-year-old Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries.

READ MORE: Officials: ‘More would have been wounded’ in school shooting if not for staff, deputies

Prosecutors have indicated they’ll ask for Serna to be tried in adult court.

