Witness: Car travels for miles with body on windshield

COVINGTON, Ky. (WLWT) – A pedestrian struck by a car on the interstate has died.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 71/Interstate 75 northbound, Kenton County dispatchers said.

Witness Shawna Hudson told WDTN’s NBC affiliate WLWT that she saw the car traveling with a person on its windshield from Kyles Lane to the 5th Street exit in Covington, where it stopped at a gas station.

“I said that can’t be real; that has to be a sick joke. That has to be a joke,” Hudson said.

WLWT News 5 Reporter Megan Mitchell saw police inspecting what is believed to be the car in question, which was parked at the gas station with a white sheet covering the windshield.

The interstate closed at Kyles Lane from about 1:30 to 5:30 a.m. while police searched the highway with flashlights.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news