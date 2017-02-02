Witness: Car travels for miles with body on windshield

COVINGTON, Ky. (WLWT) –  A pedestrian struck by a car on the interstate has died.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 71/Interstate 75 northbound, Kenton County dispatchers said.

Witness Shawna Hudson told WDTN’s NBC affiliate WLWT that she saw the car traveling with a person on its windshield from Kyles Lane to the 5th Street exit in Covington, where it stopped at a gas station.

“I said that can’t be real; that has to be a sick joke. That has to be a joke,” Hudson said.

WLWT News 5 Reporter Megan Mitchell saw police inspecting what is believed to be the car in question, which was parked at the gas station with a white sheet covering the windshield.

The interstate closed at Kyles Lane from about 1:30 to 5:30 a.m. while police searched the highway with flashlights.

