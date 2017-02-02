Yellow Springs suspects indicted for aggravated murder

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Dustin Merrick, 25, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder Thursday.

His brother, Bret Merrick was indicted less than an hour later on related charges.

The two are accused of playing a role in the shooting deaths of Sherri Mendenhall and William “Skip” Brown in Yellow Springs.

Both of their bonds have been raised to $5 million.

A jogger noticed Mendenhall’s body in the driveway and ran to a nearby house and asked to use a phone. That’s when the jogger called 911, describing to dispatchers what she saw.

Investigators believe Mendenhall’s body was laying there for roughly a few hours before she was discovered.

During a previous press conference, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine applauded modern forensics and ‘good old-fashioned’ police work to finding the suspects. Sheriff Fischer said there was evidence of forced entry into Mendenhall’s apartment.

Bret Merrick’s bond hearing is underway for the same case.