2 men arrested after fentanyl bust in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested two men after finding drugs during a traffic stop in Huber Heights on Thursday.

After pulling over Javier Alexis Martinez Millan and Michael Layne Elsasser, authorities found more than a pound of fentanyl. Millan is from Mexico and Elsasser is from Indiana.

Both men were arrested on drug possession charges. They’re being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

“Fentanyl is a huge public safety concern,” Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said. “We have had over 50 suspected deaths from drug overdoses in Montgomery County since the beginning of the year.”

“Please share the dangers of illicit fentanyl and heroin with friends and family to help us fight this epidemic.”

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Township Police Department, RANGE Task Force, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

