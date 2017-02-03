Appeals court sides with Ohio in seizure of exotic animals

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Exotic Animals Crackdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court in Ohio is siding with the state over its decision to seize six tigers and other exotic animals from a roadside sanctuary near Toledo.

The state appeals court in Columbus says in a ruling issued a week ago that the Ohio Department of Agriculture was within its rights to seize the animals in January 2015.

The owner of the animals had argued that his tigers, bear, leopard and cougar were improperly taken and he was treated differently than other owners.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Kenny Hetrick after officials say he ignored warnings about needing a permit.

Meanwhile, another state appeals court has yet to rule on a county judge’s order that said the state unfairly denied a permit to Hetrick.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s