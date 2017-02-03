Baby makes remarkable recovery following her mother’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A baby is now home after doctors worried she would not survive following her mother’s death.

Back in November, Felicia Sageser’s 6-year-old son found her unresponsive and ran to get help from a neighbor. The 25-year-old was more than 8 months pregnant. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital where they performed an emergency C-section.

Sageser did not make it, but doctors were able to save her baby, Everlee, and for that her family is so grateful.

“It was scary, ya know,” Carol Swango said about the situation involving her granddaughter and great granddaughter.

But at eleven pounds and with every sign of even tired life, the only word she can use to describe her great granddaughter is “miracle.”

“Watching it from day one, just day after day it has to be a miracle,” Swango said.

Day one of Everlee’s life and the next few days that followed were touch and go.

“Her brain function was very depressed,” said Robert Jansen, Clinical Director of Neonatology at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital.

“We were really not sure if she was going to make it or not,” added Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Kristi Browning.

“That was the worst part of our life,” Swango said.

But with each day that followed, Everlee started getting better.

“I said, ‘I don’t think that we need to consider withdrawing support from Everlee at this point,’” Browning said.

“Everything just started to come together and she proved them all wrong,” Swango said.

73 days after being flown to the hospital, her family got to take her home.

“Words can’t even say it, ya know, you got so many thoughts cause she’s a beauty and you just often wonder what she’s gonna be in life now, how she’s gonna accomplish all her goals.”

