Centerville Police: teen shot by officers was holding “replica” handgun

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville Police say a 15-year-old shot by officers was inside the department moments before the shooting.

Police Chief Bruce Robertson says the teenager entered the department, walked around, then left a short time later.

An officer noticed the teenager and left the building to look for him. He got in a patrol car and saw the teen crouching behind a bush on Virginia Street a few minutes later.

The teen got out from behind the bush, drew a weapon for the waistband of his pants and pointed it at the officer.

The officer ordered the teenager to drop his weapon. When he didn’t respond to repeated requests, the officer fired at the teen three times.

The teenager kept walking towards to the library on Virginia Street, when another officer told him to put down the weapon.

When the teen didn’t comply with those commands, the second officer fired twice. The teenager walked a short distance, before collapsing along the side of Virginia Street.

Centerville Police released surveillance video and you can watch below.

The 15-year-old was shot three times. He was taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating, police say the teen was holding what they called a “replica” Airsoft gun.

Police say they had seven previous contacts with the teen between October 2014 and October 2016 before Thursday’s shooting.

According to police, the teenager is a Centerville resident who is registered in Centerville schools.

The officers involved in the shooting were Sgt. James Shanesy, a 33-year veteran of the force and Officer Scott Thomas, a 26-year veteran of the department.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

