Crash report provides new details on school bus accident

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New details about the victims of the Dayton Public Schools bus crash Thursday morning are released in a police crash report, obtained by 2 NEWS.

It shows a 1996 Chevy Blazer and the bus collided at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Weaver and Haller Avenues.

Police determined that the 16-year-old driver of the SUV stopped at a stop sign but then proceeded into the intersection rather than yield the right-of-way to the school bus. The impact of the crash tipped the bus on its side and sent both occupants of the SUV and one student on the bus to area hospitals. The occupants of the SUV were a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 16. A 7-year-old on the bus was treated and released from Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Blazer was traveling 15 miles an hour in a posted 25 miles per hour zone. According to personnel records provided by Dayton Public Schools, the 29-year-old bus driver was a substitute who had completed her training less than one month before the crash. Paperwork showed she preformed a pre-trip inspection of the bus, labeled vehicle #59, before beginning her route the day of the accident.

No defective items were noted.