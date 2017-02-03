Fallen Delaware prison guard hailed as hero

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A corrections union official says the guard killed at Delaware’s largest prison saved his colleagues’ lives by warning them that inmates had set a trap.

Union President Geoffrey Klopp says that after inmates forced Sgt. Steven Floyd into a closet, the 47-year-old called out to warn other officers coming to his aid. Klopp says Floyd “absolutely” saved lives.

Floyd was found dead early Thursday after authorities used a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers and end a nearly 20-hour hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Floyd was a 16-year veteran with the prison and is the first corrections officer in Delaware to be killed. Klopp said Floyd went the “extra mile for any human being he could help.”