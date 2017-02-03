Female unresponsive in Trotwood shooting

Child shot and killed by another child (WDTN Photo)
Child shot and killed by another child (WDTN Photo)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A female is in critical condition following a shooting in Trotwood.

It happened just before 2:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Horrell Road.

The 9-1-1 caller told police that he and the woman had walked to a nearby Speedway to get gas for her vehicle when she was shot. He then told police that he carried her body to his house on Horrell Road.

He told police that the woman was shot in her harm, but that it had passed into her ribs. He reported that she was no longer breathing towards the end of his phone call with police.

