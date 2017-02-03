Hundreds protest against President Trump’s travel ban in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Dayton Friday to protest President Trump’s travel ban. Some were spreading a welcoming message to immigrants, others were going after Trump.

Kandace Abdul Kader–a muslim American and the daughter of a Muslim immigrant–organized the protest.

“This ban essentially so contradictory to what America stands for,” Abdul Kader said. “And what democracy really is. We are given the freedom of religion so to have an executive order that inputs a restriction on someone’s religion essentially that’s not American at all.”

Trump’s ban does not target any specific religion–although many marching feel that it does. The president’s action bans Syrian refugees indefinitely, all other refugees for 120 days, and residents of these seven countries for 90 days while the vetting process is looked at.

“It’s not a Muslim ban,” President Trump said. “We are totally prepared. It’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports. You see it all over. It’s working out very nice.”

For Kindy Ghussin–an immigrant from Jerusalem–the travel ban hits especially close to home.

“My brother died for this country. He was Middle Eastern,” Ghussin said. “He was Muslim. He was Arab. He gave his life to this country as a first responder on 911. He gave his life to this country. And I would give my life to this country if the situation would arise where this country needs me to defend it.”