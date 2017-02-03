Louvre attacker near death; said to be Egyptian

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor says the man who attacked soldiers in front of the Louvre Museum is believed to be a 29-year-old Egyptian who was living in the United Arab Emirates, but his identity has not been formally confirmed yet.

Prosecutor Francois Molins says at a news conference Friday night that the French soldiers’ quick reactions put an end to “a terror attack” Friday morning at one of Paris’ most iconic tourist attractions. He says “everything shows that the assailant was very determined.”

He says the attacker, who was shot by the soldiers, is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital.

Molins said the attacker had no identity papers but investigators used his cellphone to find out that he was a resident in the United Arab Emirates who came to Paris on a tourist visa on Jan. 26. Two days later he bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris.

