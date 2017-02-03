Man dies after crashing car into mobile home in Middletown

(WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car that crashed into a mobile home.

The crash happened Friday at around 12:30 p.m. on Aspen Street in the Riverside Village Trailer Park.

OSHP says a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Timothy Perkins, 52, was traveling eastbound on Aspen Street.

A preliminary investigation shows the car drove off the left side of the road and struck a mobile home.  The engine compartment then caught fire, according to OSP.

Perkins was unconscious and was pulled from the vehicle.  Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Middletown EMS.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

