Mother, child escape from house fire in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A mother and her infant child escaped from a burning home in Sidney on Thursday.

The Sidney Fire Department says the fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

A Sidney police officer patrolling the area discovered the fire and alerted the occupants to evacuate.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to contain the attic fire.

The house received fire, smoke and water damage to the attic and second floor, causing an estimated $45,000 in damages to the house and another $20,000 in damages to the contents.

It took firefighters nearly two and a half hours to clear the scene.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. No one injured during the fire.

Vectren and DP&L were called to the scene to make sure all utilities to the structure were safe.

The Anna and Lockington Fire Departments assisted Sidney Fire at the scene.

