Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wife’s bathtub drowning

CINCINNATI (AP) — A southwest Ohio man imprisoned for the bathtub drowning of his wife has lost his latest attempt to get a fourth trial.

A federal magistrate judge denied Ryan Widmer’s appeal Thursday, saying reasonable jurists would agree with the conclusion that was reached.

Widmer is serving 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of drowning his 24-year-old wife, Sarah, at their Warren County home in 2008.

Widmer’s first trial in 2009 ended in a mistrial over juror misconduct. The second jury was hung. A third jury convicted him in 2011.

His attorney’s latest petition alleged several problems with the case, including questioning the seizure of the bathtub and a lead investigator’s background.

Widmer maintains he’s innocent. His father tells WLWT-TV that Widmer was disappointed by the decision Thursday.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news