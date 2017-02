WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atchison and Nutt Roads.

Some gas spilled on the road from the damaged vehicles, and firefighters put down materials to clean up the spill.

Roads remained open while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.