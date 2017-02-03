Police: Man wanted in child sex crime may be hiding in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WLWT) — A man wanted in connection to a child sex crime is believed to be hiding out in West Chester, police said Friday.

Officials are searching for Erick Francisco Lopez-Raymundo. Authorities said Lopez-Raymundo is wanted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Officials said they believe he may be in hiding in an apartment complex in either West Chester or northern Hamilton County.

Police have described Lopez-Raymundo as 5 feet tall and approximately 125 pounds. He has a tribal tattoo on his left arm, officials said. Authorities did not specify his age.

Anyone with information on Lopez-Raymundo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 513-777-2231.