Shooting reported outside Louvre in Paris

PARIS, France (WDTN) — A man has been shot by a soldier outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Police say the soldier shot someone after being attacked.

Reuters is reporting the soldier shot a man trying to enter the museum with a knife. The man was seriously wounded.

Police say the area has been evacuated.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital’s biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.