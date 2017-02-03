Sister prepares to watch Alter-grad bro play in Super Bowl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville woman will fly out early Saturday morning to join the rest of her family in Houston, and watch her brother play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Joe Thuney is the first Alter High School graduate to play in a Super Bowl, and he’s doing it in his rookie year.

The offensive lineman plays for the New England Patriots.

“We’re just over-the-moon excited,” said his sister Megan Thuney.

She said she speaks with her brother over FaceTime every day. She said she just talked with him and he’s pretty mellow, but she can tell he’s very focused.

She said he feels very comfortable with the Patriots, and feels at home with the team.

“He says it’s a family unit and everyone is so welcoming,” she said. “They have a lot of fun together, but know when it’s time to get down to business.”

She told her brother to soak in the experience, and that she’s of course predicting the Patriots will win!

“I think the Patriots will win by 21,” she smiled.