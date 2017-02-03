US Court allows Virginia to join immigration ban lawsuit

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
ap_858313775356

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing Virginia to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit, which was initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders.

Brinkema indicated a willingness to consider cases involving anyone who had been issued a visa and had it revoked.

A government lawyer says more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked since the ban went into effect.

Brinkema, who oversaw the case of Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, also says she had never seen the public outpouring that she has seen in this case. She says: “This order touched something in the U.S. that I’ve never seen before. People are quite upset.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s