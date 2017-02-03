VIDEO: Florida man jailed after bizarre road rage incident

(WESH) A Florida man is in jail following a bizarre road rage incident in Ocala.

Investigators said a Toyota Camry wound up underneath a Ford F-150 after the Camry’s driver exited his car and punched the man behind the wheel of the truck.

Bryon Buchanan saw the incident occur as it was happening.

“He just went in reverse and went right over the top of the car,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he witnessed the teenage pickup truck driver exchanging words with the driver of the car. Then, he said that driver, Adalberto Aponte, 53, walked up to the pickup truck and got physical.

“The guy reaches in the vehicle and starts punching him in the face. The kid’s yelling, ‘Stop, I got an 11-month-old in here, stop, stop, stop,'” Buchanan said.

