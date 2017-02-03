Violins from Holocaust victims restored

(SNN/NBC News) Treasured violins that once belonged to Holocaust victims are currently on display in Sarasota, Florida.

The instruments were lovingly restored by master violin maker Amnon Weinstein as part of the “Violins of Hope” project.

Weinstein began collecting the violins in 1996.

“All these violins for me, is talking for people who cannot speak,” he says.

The 77-year-old dedicates his time teaching the younger generation through community outreach programs and lectures, hoping to prevent history from repeating itself.

He spends his time finding the instruments, repairing them and making sure they find their way to musicians.

