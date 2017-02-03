Woman in deadly Brookville police-involved shooting shot 3 times; held purse, phone in hands

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A newly released sentencing memorandum revealed new details about the deadly police-involved shooting in Brookville Halloween 2016.

The incident left 31-year-old Ashley Sides dead and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Conrad Davis awaiting his prison sentence. Davis faced multiple charges related to the incident, pled guilty by a bill of information. That means that he agreed to a plea deal before the Montgomery County Grand Jury could have formally indicted him on more serious charges.

He pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, three firearm specifications and felonious assault on a peace officer.

The newly released information shows that officers shot Sides three times in the back after Davis fired the first round at officers. The incident stemmed after Sides fled a traffic stop, crashed her Cadillac SUV into a Wendy’s restaurant and attempted to run from police. While running, police spotted a “black object in her left hand, a brown object in her right hand and a purse hanging from her elbow,” the memorandum reads.

Officer Frank Gracie “had caught up to Ms. Sides and was attempting to secure her as Officer [Henry] Edds arrived on scene. From behind, Officer Frank Gracie grabbed Ms. Sides by the arms, near shoulder height spinning her in the direction of Officer Edds,” the report reads. “Officer Edds also noticed that Sides had something in her hands as she turned in his direction. At that instant a Subaru SVU with Tennessee license plates, driven by Mr. Davis entered the Speedway parking lot coming in between Officer Edds and Officer Graci.”

It should be noted that the sentencing memorandum referred to Officer Frank Graci as both “Officer Gracie” and “Officer Graci.”

“Davis was seen with his arm outside the window if the SUV, gun in hand when he entered the Speedway parking lot. Davis fired one shot from the window of the SUV striking officer Edds. Believing his life was in danger, Officer Edds returned fire saying he had been shot, causing Officer Graci to fire three shots into the back of Sides. The three shots from the service weapon of Officer Graci caused the death of Ms. Sides.” the report reads.

As Davis’ SUV moved toward Arlington Road, “it stopped, Davis exited the vehicle and started in the direction of Edds and Gracie. Officer Edds pulled his service weapon and again fired twice at Davis, causing the SUV to flee the scene,” the report reads.

After medical attention was given to Officer Edds, officers noticed Sides lift her head and turn towards them. “Officer Gracie should that ‘she still has a gun,’ Officer Miller responded by grabbing her arms from behind revealing a black cloth pouch and a cell phone,” the report reads.

After an “extended search” for Davis, officers located him inside a camper in the 7400 block of Brookville-Phillipsburg Road in Clay Township. Davis had dumped his vehicle in a pond nearby.

He was then taken into custody.

The memorandum also gives more information about Conrad Davis himself. Davis, originally from Pensacola, Florida, had no criminal record, is a single child, and was a “standout football player.” He went on to college to play football at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, “where he helped the fighting Phoenix to a Mid-South Championship,” the report reads.

His athletic career was cut short in 2010 after a back injury.

After transferring to a Tennessee community college, he began working for a company there and decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps. “Mr. Davis excelled in the Marine Corps earning a Letter of Commendation. If he would have completed his training, Mr. Davis was once on pace to make Sergeant.” Davis was alternatively discharged from the Marine Corps and returned to work at his previous job.

At the time of the Brookville shooting, Davis was preparing to travel to New York for his next job assignment after completing a job in Indiana, according to the report.