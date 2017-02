OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – A deadly crash in Preble County killed one and sent another person to the hospital Friday night.

It happened in the 2000 block of Oxford Gettysburg Road around 10:30 p.m.

One of the victims died on scene – the other was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn the nature of the crash and will update you when details are released.