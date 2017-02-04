23 University of Dayton students arrested for underage drinking

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement arrested 23 University of Dayton students for underage drinking at two establishments on campus.

According to a statement, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) received complaints about underage drinking at Romer’s Bar, 1151 Brown St. and El Rancho Grande, 1200 Brown St.

Agents arrested 7 students at Romer’s Bar and 16 students at El Rancho Grande. They also found nine fake driver licenses.

One of the suspects was taken to Montgomery County Jail. The others were were “released on scene without further incident”, according to a statement from OIU.

The statement goes on to say most of the students will be charged with underage drinking. One of the suspects will also be charged with falsification, another will be charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

One suspect will be charged additionally with falsification and another will be charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct by persistence.

University of Dayton officials released the following statement to 2 NEWS:

“The University of Dayton assisted the Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s enforcement action near campus Feb. 2-3. The University welcomes any effort to keep our students safe and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Charges will be presented to the Dayton City Prosecutor’s Office for further criminal consideration.

