HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighbors alert a couple that their garage is on fire.

Crews were called a home in the 7600 block of Bell Plain Drive before 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find smoke coming from an attached garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly.

Authorities say ashes from a fireplace stored in a container inside the garage sparked the fire.

The couple inside didn’t know what was happening until notified by their neighbors.

No one was hurt.