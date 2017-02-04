Flyers soar past Duquesne

DAYTON (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Flyers beat the Duquesne Dukes by a final score of 90-53 Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 13,455 at UD Arena. The Flyers improved their record to 17-5 and 8-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. UD currently holds a half-game lead for first place in the A10.

Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 16 points (6-6 FG) in just 19 minutes of action. Darrell Davis added 13, and Kyle Davis came off the bench for 12 (5-5 FG, with five assists). Eight players had at least seven points in the game, and nine had at least one assist.

The Flyers got out to a fast start and never looked back. They did not trail throughout the game, and had three different runs of 10-0 or better in the contest.

Dayton has won two straight and 10 of 12. This was also the Flyers’ 10th straight win at UD Arena. Duquesne falls to 9-15 and 2-9 in the conference.

FIRST HALF – Dayton 44, Duquesne 25

The two teams traded pairs of baskets in the first two minutes of the game until UD went on a 33-6 spurt that made the score 37-11 with 5:10 left in the half.

The Dukes then went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 15 with 2:21 to go.

UD shot six of 13 from beyond the arc (.462) and had 13 assists from six different players.

Dayton shot 18 of 31 from the field .581), while holding Duquesne to 10 of 25 (.400).

The Flyers out rebounded the Dukes 20 to 9.

UD never trailed.

SECOND HALF – Dayton 90, Duquesne 53

The Flyers went on a 33-5 run in the middle of the half to stretch the lead to 46 (82-36) with 5:42 remaining.

Seniors scored Dayton’s first 12 points of the half.

Duquesne outscored UD 15-6 over the last 4:14 to make the final margin 37 points.

The Flyers made 19 of 32 field goals (.594) in the second half.

Kyle Davis scored nine of his 12 points in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS

100% — Seniors Kendall Pollard and Kyle Davis each shot 100% shooting 6-6 and 5-5.

16 — Pollard led the Flyers with 16 points and added five rebounds.

8 — Charles Cooke led the team with eight rebounds

30 — The Flyers finished with 30 assists, which is tied for third-most in school history.

9 — The 30 assists came from nine different players. Scoochie Smith led with eight, Cooke added six and Davis had five (with zero assists).

29-3 — Davis has a 29-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio in the A-10.

40 — Dayton out rebounded Duquesne 40 to 26

59 — The Flyers shot 37 of 63 (59 percent) from the floor. UD improved its record to 16-1 this year when connecting on 40 percent or better from the field.

48 — The Flyers dominated points in the paint outscoring the Dukes 48-20

16 — Dayton is 16-0 this season when leading with five minutes left in regulation.

95 — Dayton’s senior class now has 95 wins, two behind the school record for winningest class.

114 — The game was the 114th sellout in UD Arena history.