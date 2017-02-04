Flyers soar past Duquesne

DAYTON (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Flyers beat the Duquesne Dukes by a final score of 90-53 Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 13,455 at UD Arena. The Flyers improved their record to 17-5 and 8-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. UD currently holds a half-game lead for first place in the A10.
Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 16 points (6-6 FG) in just 19 minutes of action. Darrell Davis added 13, and Kyle Davis came off the bench for 12 (5-5 FG, with five assists). Eight players had at least seven points in the game, and nine had at least one assist.
The Flyers got out to a fast start and never looked back. They did not trail throughout the game, and had three different runs of 10-0 or better in the contest.
Dayton has won two straight and 10 of 12. This was also the Flyers’ 10th straight win at UD Arena. Duquesne falls to 9-15 and 2-9 in the conference.
FIRST HALF – Dayton 44, Duquesne 25
- The two teams traded pairs of baskets in the first two minutes of the game until UD went on a 33-6 spurt that made the score 37-11 with 5:10 left in the half.
- The Dukes then went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 15 with 2:21 to go.
- UD shot six of 13 from beyond the arc (.462) and had 13 assists from six different players.
- Dayton shot 18 of 31 from the field .581), while holding Duquesne to 10 of 25 (.400).
- The Flyers out rebounded the Dukes 20 to 9.
- UD never trailed.
SECOND HALF – Dayton 90, Duquesne 53
- The Flyers went on a 33-5 run in the middle of the half to stretch the lead to 46 (82-36) with 5:42 remaining.
- Seniors scored Dayton’s first 12 points of the half.
- Duquesne outscored UD 15-6 over the last 4:14 to make the final margin 37 points.
- The Flyers made 19 of 32 field goals (.594) in the second half.
- Kyle Davis scored nine of his 12 points in the second half.
BY THE NUMBERS
- 100% — Seniors Kendall Pollard and Kyle Davis each shot 100% shooting 6-6 and 5-5.
- 16 — Pollard led the Flyers with 16 points and added five rebounds.
- 8 — Charles Cooke led the team with eight rebounds
- 30 — The Flyers finished with 30 assists, which is tied for third-most in school history.
- 9 — The 30 assists came from nine different players. Scoochie Smith led with eight, Cooke added six and Davis had five (with zero assists).
- 29-3 — Davis has a 29-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio in the A-10.
- 40 — Dayton out rebounded Duquesne 40 to 26
- 59 — The Flyers shot 37 of 63 (59 percent) from the floor. UD improved its record to 16-1 this year when connecting on 40 percent or better from the field.
- 48 — The Flyers dominated points in the paint outscoring the Dukes 48-20
- 16 — Dayton is 16-0 this season when leading with five minutes left in regulation.
- 95 — Dayton’s senior class now has 95 wins, two behind the school record for winningest class.
- 114 — The game was the 114th sellout in UD Arena history.