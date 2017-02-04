Frost on the cars this morning, temps in the low teens.

After a frosty start this morning, plenty of morning sunshine will help to warm temperatures up quickly into the 20s.  Highs will push into the low 30s for the afternoon with clouds increasing. There may be a brief flurry tonight as a warm front moves north, but most areas will see no precipitation.

TODAY:  Morning sunshine gives way to some clouds this afternoon.  High 33

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy.  Passing flurry?  Low 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as cold.  High 43

Turning warmer early next week as a powerhouse storm is forecasted to bring in strong winds, warmer temperatures, rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

