Logan Cole, school shooting victim returns home

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Logan Cole, 16, the West Liberty-Salem High School shooting victim came home Saturday afternoon.

His father, Ryan Cole, posted an update to his Facebook page about his son’s return home.

The post includes a video and says, “Logan Cole is home! Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome him home. You guys are awesome. We could not dream of having better friends.”

Logan Cole has been in the hospital since January 20th after a fellow student shot him with a shotgun in the school’s bathroom.

The suspect, Ely Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty-Salem High School, critically injuring Cole. Another student received minor injuries.

Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.