Truck hits moving train in Carlisle, man taken to hosptial

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser 2015. (Photo/AAST)
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser 2015. (Photo/AAST)

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is taken to the hospital after crashing into a moving train in Carlisle.

The crash happened on Fairview Drive near Union Road at 11:15 p.m. Friday last night.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a blue Ford driven by 52-year-old Paul Grierson of Carlise, Ohio was traveling westbound on Fairview Drive when he drove across the marked stop bar, crashed into a closed railroad gate, and past the flashing railroad crossing sign before striking a northbound CRX train.

Mr. Grierson become trapped and had to be freed by Carlisle Fire Department. He was then taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

 

