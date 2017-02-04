Victim, suspect identified in Trotwood shooting

By Published: Updated:
Tyrell Erby

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother who was shot and killed in Trotwood Friday has been identified as 20-year-old Taylor McKee.

Police tell us her boyfriend 18-year-old Tyrell Erby changed his story while he was being questioned.

Tyrell Erby

The boyfriend called 911, saying someone else shot his girlfriend while they were walking down the road. He also said he carried her back home. Erby’s story changed when he was questioned by police.

Officials say he eventually confessed to pulling the trigger. This all went down Friday afternoon in the 5800 block of Horrell Road.

Saturday, we spoke with neighbors off-camera who say it’s usually a peaceful neighborhood. Some who know Erby tell us they never expected something like this to happen.

Erby is in the Montgomery County Jail facing reckless homicide charges. That could change though pending the investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s