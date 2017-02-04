Victim, suspect identified in Trotwood shooting

Related Coverage Young mother killed, boyfriend confesses to shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother who was shot and killed in Trotwood Friday has been identified as 20-year-old Taylor McKee.

Police tell us her boyfriend 18-year-old Tyrell Erby changed his story while he was being questioned.

The boyfriend called 911, saying someone else shot his girlfriend while they were walking down the road. He also said he carried her back home. Erby’s story changed when he was questioned by police.

Officials say he eventually confessed to pulling the trigger. This all went down Friday afternoon in the 5800 block of Horrell Road.

Saturday, we spoke with neighbors off-camera who say it’s usually a peaceful neighborhood. Some who know Erby tell us they never expected something like this to happen.

Erby is in the Montgomery County Jail facing reckless homicide charges. That could change though pending the investigation.