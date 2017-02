MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing Saturday night.

Crews were called out to the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, 2100 block of East Central Avenue just before midnight.

45-year-old Thomas Murphy Jr. was arrested at the scene and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He’s facing felonious assault charges.

A motive has not been released. 2 NEWS is working to learn the conditions of the victims.