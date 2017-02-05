Breezy and not as cold today.

Breezy and not nearly as cold today as highs reach into the mid 40s.  A weak cold front moves through tonight clearing skies partially.  Monday starts quiet with some sunshine, but clouds will move in by early afternoon and showers developing by late afternoon.  An isolated storm is possible Monday evening.  A big storm will affect the area on Tuesday bringing in showers and a few storms.

TODAY:  Breezy and warmer.  Mostly cloudy.  High 45

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 27

MONDAY: .AM sunshine, PM increasing clouds and showers developing late afternoon.  Mild.  High 51

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers likely.  An isolated storm is possible.  Low 48

A big swing in temperatures for the upcoming week.  A powerhouse storm will affect the area on Tuesday.  This storm has the potential to produce isolated severe storms.

